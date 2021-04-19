Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $525,000 Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Willdan Group worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $38,351.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

