Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $546,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OPI stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.