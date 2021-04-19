Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $558,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.21% of EZCORP worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

