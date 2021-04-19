Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $590,000 Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 in the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

