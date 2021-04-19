Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $622,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Arlo Technologies worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.