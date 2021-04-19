Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $828.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

