Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 196,951 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 196,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

