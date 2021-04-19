Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $55.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 1,609,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,531. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

