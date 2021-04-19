Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Minerals Technologies worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.