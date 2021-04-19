Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,201 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.