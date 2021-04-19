Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,149 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $20.20 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

