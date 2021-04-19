Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,493 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NYSE:DIN opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.