Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. 1,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $54.60.

