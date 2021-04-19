Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.