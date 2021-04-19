Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,827. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.