Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. ProShares Online Retail ETF comprises 0.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONLN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

