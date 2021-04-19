Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,794 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 11.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,886. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

