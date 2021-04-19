PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PS Business Parks in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

PSB opened at $160.36 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

