Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

