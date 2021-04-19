Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.59 ($106.57).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €91.76 ($107.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 173.79. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.