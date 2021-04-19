Pyrk Hits Market Cap of $286,099.65 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $286,099.65 and approximately $13,437.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

