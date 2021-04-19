Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Scotiabank (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Methanex has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

