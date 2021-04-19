Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

AXP stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

