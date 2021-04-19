Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut by William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

