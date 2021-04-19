Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

SEE stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.