Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

