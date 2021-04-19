Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

USB stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 62,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 121,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

