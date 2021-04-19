QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.52. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

