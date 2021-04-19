QLC Chain Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $1.42 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00716706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.74 or 0.99542704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.00846739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

