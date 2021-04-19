QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. 6,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,378. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

