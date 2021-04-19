QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.21 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

