Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 52,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,146. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.