QV Investors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,078. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

