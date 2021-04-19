QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 271,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 180,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.