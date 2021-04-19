QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.85. 36,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $393.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average is $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

