QV Investors Inc. Sells 532,642 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 532,642 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TELUS worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 1,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,006 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 18,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,656. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

