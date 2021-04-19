R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 8.3% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $492.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.36 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

