R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $219,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $34,047,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 496,152 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

