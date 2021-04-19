Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.90. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $209.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.