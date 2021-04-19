Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,702 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

