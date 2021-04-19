Raven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,921.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $29,921.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00282236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00682743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,355.03 or 0.99533072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.68 or 0.00873287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

