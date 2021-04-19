Raymond James Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$10.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.96. 237,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -58.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

