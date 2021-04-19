Raymond James Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.04.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

