RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.16 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

