Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RRGB opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $552.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

