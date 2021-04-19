Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,999.82 or 0.99780568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004073 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

