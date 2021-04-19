Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS REDFY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,884. Rediff.com India has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.