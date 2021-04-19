Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS REDFY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,884. Rediff.com India has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
Rediff.com India Company Profile
