Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

FUBO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 243,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,125,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

