renBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.97 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. renBTC has a total market cap of $700.28 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,638.54 or 1.00042857 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.39 or 0.00644410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.47 or 0.06750864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040927 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,586 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

