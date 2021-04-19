Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.48 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

